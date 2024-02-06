All sections
February 13, 2018

Missouri House passes bill on public union dues

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House has passed a bill to change how public-sector union members pay dues. House members voted 91-55 on Monday to send the bill to the Senate. The legislation would require public employees to annually reauthorize paying their dues through paycheck withholdings. It also would require those unions to make financial records available to workers...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House has passed a bill to change how public-sector union members pay dues.

House members voted 91-55 on Monday to send the bill to the Senate.

The legislation would require public employees to annually reauthorize paying their dues through paycheck withholdings. It also would require those unions to make financial records available to workers.

Supporters said it would make it easier for union members to withdraw if they no longer want to pay dues. Opponents argue it's an unnecessary regulation aimed at weakening unions.

Union dues bill is HB 1413.

State News
