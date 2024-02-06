Missouri House passes bill giving immunity for overdose help

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House on Monday passed a bill that would grant people immunity for carrying small amounts of drugs if they seek medical help for an overdose.

The proposal, which passed with a 134-21 vote, states people can't be penalized for seeking medical assistance for an overdose if they possess small amounts of drugs or are in violation of probation, parole or a restraining order.

Rep. Steve Lynch, the bill's sponsor, said it will help combat opioid and heroin-overdose deaths in the state.

He said he brought the bill forward after hearing "story after story" of people being left for dead after friends and acquaintances left the scene or dropped them near hospitals for fear of being arrested.

But opponents said the bill will do little to curb rising numbers of heroin and other drug-overdose deaths in the state.

Rep. Justin Hill said granting people immunity would compound the problem for users who need help.