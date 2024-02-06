Missouri House passes bill for guns in churches, buses

Maharat Rori Picker Neiss, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis, said the measure would take away religious leaders' freedom to decide whether to allow weapons in places of worship.

Picker Neiss also cited the 2018 shooting massacre at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue, where 11 congregants were killed in what was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

"We know what it is to see people attacked during worship services," she said. "And we don't think that worshippers with guns is going to be the answer to that."

Another provision in the bill would ensure gun stores are considered "essential" businesses, meaning the state and cities couldn't order them closed during emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet another part of the bill would allow 18-year-olds to get concealed-carry permits, which currently are only available to people at least 19 years old or 18-year-olds in the military.

The bill also would make it a felony to fire a gun in city limits, with a number of exceptions.