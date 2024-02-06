All sections
NewsJanuary 18, 2017

Missouri House passes bill banning lobbyist gifts

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A bill setting limits on lobbyist gifts to elected officials will move to the Senate from the Missouri House.

House members voted 149-5 on Tuesday in favor of a proposal to ban gifts to individual elected officials, with some exceptions.

The bill prohibits all lobbyist presents to elected officials except for flowers, honorary plaques and catering meals at some events.

Under the current law, lobbyists are able to give unlimited gifts to elected officials. Last year, that included tickets to Beyonce concerts.

The restrictions are in line with promises Gov. Eric Greitens made on the campaign trail.

Greitens took office earlier this month. On his first day in office, he banned executive-branch employees from accepting gifts from lobbyists.

