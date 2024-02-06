Missouri House panel backs new plan for congressional seats

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri House committee advanced a new plan for dividing up the state's congressional districts Wednesday, seeking to break a standoff with the Senate and avoid the need for court intervention to adopt voting districts for this year's elections.

The new proposal comes with a little over one week remaining in Missouri's legislative session and, if adopted, is expected to continue Republicans' current 6-2 advantage over Democrats in the U.S. House delegation.

Missouri is the only state where lawmakers have not at least passed a congressional redistricting plan, though New Hampshire lawmakers also are working on revisions after a pledged veto. Courts in Kansas and New York have overturned maps enacted by state lawmakers, and legal challenges also are pending in other states.

Though Republicans control both the Missouri House and Senate, they have been sparring about how aggressively to draw district lines to their favor and which communities should be split to ensure each district has an equal number of voters. The latest plan was put forth by House Redistricting Committee Chairman Dan Shaul and adopted by the panel without Democratic support.

"It believe it stands a chance of passing," Shaul said. "It was created to try to make sure it survives the Senate."

The new plan comes as lawsuits are pending in state and federal courts seeking to order new maps based on the 2020 census. The suits say the maps adopted after the 2010 census are no longer constitutional, because district populations no longer are equal.