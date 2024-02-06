Missouri House OKs raising bar for constitutional amendments

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Republican-backed proposal to make it harder to amend Missouri's constitution got initial approval from the state House on Wednesday, moving a top GOP priority closer to becoming law.

Lawmakers voted 106-50 along party lines in favor of the proposed constitutional amendment.

Republican lawmakers have been trying for years to crack down on initiative petitions, which have been used to enact policies the Republican-led Legislature either avoided dealing with or opposed. For example, a 2020 citizen-led ballot initiative forced the state to expand Medicaid coverage, despite years of resistance from Republicans. Voters then legalized adult recreational use of marijuana in 2022, a long-avoided topic in the Legislature.

The measure needs a second vote of approval in the House to move to the GOP-led Senate, where top Republicans have voiced support for a higher threshold to change the constitution. The second House vote is scheduled for Thursday.

The House proposal would raise the bar for amending the constitution from a simple majority vote to at least 60%. If passed by lawmakers, the amendment would need voter approval.

Republicans in the House argued it's currently too easy to amend the state constitution.