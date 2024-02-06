Missouri House OKs elections for transgender athletic bans

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The GOP-led Missouri House on Wednesday voted to allow local elections over whether to ban transgender girls from competing on K-12 girls' sports teams.

House members voted 89-40 in favor of adding Republican Rep. Chuck Bayse's proposal as an amendment to an elections bill in a late-session attempt to pass the contested legislation before lawmakers' mid-May deadline.

Under the amendment, Bayse said public school boards and administrators could call elections over whether to allow transgender girls to compete on all-girls sports teams.

Bayse said the goal of the measure is "to protect women's sports." He said transgender girls have an unfair advantage against other girls and parents should have a chance to weigh in on the policy.

"This is much more than just focusing on what the left says is discriminatory language," Republican Rep. Nick Schroer said. "This is not discriminatory whatsoever."

House Democrats argued there have not been issues with transgender girls playing on K-12 sports teams in Missouri and cautioned debating transgender girls' role in sports could push vulnerable children to consider suicide.

Missouri's current public high school sports rules prohibit transgender girls from competing on girls teams unless they're undergoing hormone therapy.

In the past decade since the Missouri State High School Activities Association has had a policy on transgender athlete participation, only two transgender girls have applied to participate on girls' teams, spokesman Jason West said. Both were approved.