Missouri House moves forward on proposed lobbyist gift ban

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House on Thursday took a step toward a top campaign promise by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens to ban lobbyist gifts to elected officials.

House members voted 147-6 in favor of a proposed limit on lobbyist gifts that would ban presents to individual elected officials but allow for lobbyist-catered meals at some events.

The bill needs another House vote before it can move to the Senate, where it died last year.

Missouri law currently allows lobbyists to give unlimited gifts to elected officials, which last year included free tickets to Beyonce concerts.

Republican Rep. Justin Alferman of Hermann said the intent of his bill is to "alleviate the underlying influence of lobbyists over legislators in the General Assembly."

Greitens pledged to ban lobbyist gifts while on the campaign trail, and on his first day in office Monday, he banned executive-branch employees from accepting such presents.

Republican House Speaker Todd Richardson also placed emphasis on a gift ban after he assumed power when his predecessor, John Diehl, resigned on the last day of session in 2015 and admitted to exchanging sexually suggestive texts with a Capitol intern.