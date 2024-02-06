Missouri House members toughen proposed abortion regulations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri House members meeting during a special session to consider new abortion restrictions sought Monday to restore some of the most divisive proposals senators stripped from a bill to increase its chances of becoming law.

The House Children and Families Committee advanced many of the provisions sought by GOP Gov. Eric Greitens, but not before making significant changes. The bill, which cleared the full Senate, will have to go back there if the House passes the amended version -- a step expected as early as today.

One of the proposals the House panel revived would ban abortion-clinic staff from asking ambulances responding to medical emergencies at the facilities not to use sirens or flashing lights during the calls. Violating that would be a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to a year in prison or a $1,000 fine.

Other changes added to the House bill would give the state attorney general new authority to prosecute violations of state abortion laws without first notifying local prosecutors, which the Senate version had required.

If passed, abortion clinics also would face losing their licenses for at least a year if they don't comply with requirements for submitting all fetal tissue from abortions, with some exceptions, to pathologists for review within 72 hours.

Republican Committee Chairwoman Diane Franklin said the Senate version "did not meet the muster that we felt like was important to go forward for the state."