All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsFebruary 21, 2018
Missouri House gives initial approval to industrial hemp
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House has given initial approval to a bill legalizing industrial hemp. Proponents said Tuesday the bill was a development opportunity that could be a boon for farmers and businesses. Hemp, which can be used as raw material for manufacturing, comes from the same plant as marijuana but contains very low levels of the psychoactive chemical known as THC...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House has given initial approval to a bill legalizing industrial hemp.

Proponents said Tuesday the bill was a development opportunity that could be a boon for farmers and businesses.

Hemp, which can be used as raw material for manufacturing, comes from the same plant as marijuana but contains very low levels of the psychoactive chemical known as THC.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The bill would require people to get a permit from the Department of Agriculture to grow hemp.

During the debate, a Democrat also proposed legalizing marijuana, but the amendment was ruled out of order.

Another vote is needed to send the bill to the Senate. A similar bill was approved last year by the House but was never voted on by the Senate.

Hemp bill is HB 2034

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy