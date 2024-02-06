Missouri House fine-tunes state budget

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's GOP-led House on Tuesday fine-tuned a spending plan for the state's upcoming budget year, including billions of dollars in federal pandemic aid.

The measure needs several more votes of approval to move to the Republican-led Senate.

The latest version of the budget includes close to $2 billion in federal funding to help K-12 schools recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, including $75 million set aside to repay families for tutoring and other expenses aimed at helping students catch up.

Another $444 million is budgeted to prop up childcare services in the state. Public colleges and universities would get a 5.4% budget increase, not including extra money for building improvements and other projects.

Primarily Democratic critics decried Republicans for not spending enough money and leaving millions of federal dollars unspent.