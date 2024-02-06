Missouri House Democrats pitch bills on opioid misuse

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri House Democrats are pushing to adopt a prescription-drug monitoring program and a needle exchange as part of efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.
Democrats pitched the ideas Tuesday as part of a broader package of bills dealing with opioid abuse. Other proposals include more required opioid training for doctors.
Missouri lawmakers return to the Capitol in January for their annual legislative session.
Republicans have a majority in the state House and Senate, so few Democratic bills made it to Republican Gov. Eric Greitens’ desk during the last legislative session. But Rep. Gina Mitten, the House’s No. 2 Democrat, said addressing opioid misuse is a bipartisan issue.
The state’s health department director also has voiced support for a needle exchange and more training for doctors concerning opioids.
