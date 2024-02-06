JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri House Democrat has been removed from her committee assignments after posting a photo on social media showed her with a man cited by the Anti-Defamation League as a Holocaust denier.

State Rep. Sarah Unsicker of St. Louis County is also running for attorney general in 2024. Her ouster from four committees was announced Thursday by House Minority Leader Crystal Quade.

Quade said that Unsicker, who was first elected in 2016, has been "a strong advocate for society's vulnerable, especially children," during her time in office.

"Recently, however, she has chosen to use social media to promote individuals who espouse baseless conspiracies and racist and anti-Semitic ideologies that are antithetical to the values of inclusiveness, tolerance and respect House Democrats are dedicated to upholding," Quade said in a statement.