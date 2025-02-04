Missouri House committee votes to legalize video slot machines

JEFFERSON CITY — Torch Electronics and other purveyors of unregulated video slot machines that pay out cash prizes would have up to 18 months to convert to regulated lottery games or shut down under a bill approved Monday in a Missouri House committee.

By an 8 to 5 vote, with several members saying they voted “yes” with reservations, the House Emerging Issues Committee approved a bill sponsored by Republican state Rep. Bill Hardwick of Dixon to authorize video lottery games.

State Rep. Matthew Overcast, a Republican from Ava, said he had unanswered questions and said his vote to move the bill out of committee “is not reflective of how I will vote on the floor, and I am not making a commitment.”

State Rep. Barry Hovis, a Cape Girardeau Republican, voted against the bill, saying the bill needs more work.

“We have not done the due diligence that I think is necessary, and I’ve got probably about four things that are still not clear in my mind on whether we let this go forward,” Hovis said.

Committee Chairman Brad Christ, a St. Louis Republican, agreed.

“Without regulation, we continue to be the wild wild west,” Christ said. “And so I thought this was a fair start.”

For more than five years, Wildwood-based Torch has fought legislative efforts to outlaw its machines and used civil litigation to counter law enforcement attempts to prosecute the company and retailers where the games operate. The company benefited from the tension between casinos, eager to legalize sports wagering, and video lottery game vendors, who wanted to participate in a legal, regulated market.

Torch has also made hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions during the past five years, funneling the money through PACs associated with former House Speaker Steve Tilley, now a lobbyist. The company claims its machines are legal because there is no element of chance involved. A player can, if they wish, learn the outcome of an upcoming game before they place their bet.

Now, with voter-approved sports wagering set to begin this summer, there is a different dynamic to the debate. The Legislature could, as it has in the past, do nothing and wait for a definitive court decision that settles the legality of the machines.

But that case has been elusive, leaving the remaining question of whether to legalize video lottery to force the replacement of the unregulated machines, or to pass a specific law outlawing the no-chance games.

Torch lobbyist Tommy Robbins declined to comment after the vote.

Andy Arnold, the lobbyist for JJ Ventures, an Illinois video lottery vendor, said Hardwick’s bill does not represent a marriage — at least not a voluntary one — between his company’s interests and those of Torch.

“Litigation is going to continue,” Arnold said. “If we don’t do something, then no chance wins.”