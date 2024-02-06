Missouri House chairman: State shouldn't pay Greitens' bills

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The chairman of a Missouri House panel that investigated former Gov. Eric Greitens said the state shouldn't pay more than $150,000 of legal bills submitted by attorneys who represented Greitens' office.

State Rep. Jay Barnes sent a letter to the Office of Administration urging it to reject the payments requested by the Kansas City-based Graves Garrett law firm and the Connecticut-based Shipman & Goodwin law firm. The letter was publicly released Tuesday.