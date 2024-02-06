Missouri House chairman: State shouldn't pay Greitens' bills

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The chairman of a Missouri House panel that investigated former Gov. Eric Greitens said the state shouldn't pay more than $150,000 of legal bills submitted by attorneys who represented Greitens' office.
State Rep. Jay Barnes sent a letter to the Office of Administration urging it to reject the payments requested by the Kansas City-based Graves Garrett law firm and the Connecticut-based Shipman & Goodwin law firm. The letter was publicly released Tuesday.
Greitens resigned June 1 while facing potential impeachment proceedings over allegations of sexual and political misconduct.
The former Republican governor contends taxpayers should foot the bills because the attorneys represented his office, not him personally. But Barnes said Greitens should bear the costs himself.
