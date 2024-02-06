All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 13, 2018

Missouri House chairman: State shouldn't pay Greitens' bills

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The chairman of a Missouri House panel that investigated former Gov. Eric Greitens said the state shouldn't pay more than $150,000 of legal bills submitted by attorneys who represented Greitens' office. State Rep. Jay Barnes sent a letter to the Office of Administration urging it to reject the payments requested by the Kansas City-based Graves Garrett law firm and the Connecticut-based Shipman & Goodwin law firm. The letter was publicly released Tuesday...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The chairman of a Missouri House panel that investigated former Gov. Eric Greitens said the state shouldn't pay more than $150,000 of legal bills submitted by attorneys who represented Greitens' office.

State Rep. Jay Barnes sent a letter to the Office of Administration urging it to reject the payments requested by the Kansas City-based Graves Garrett law firm and the Connecticut-based Shipman & Goodwin law firm. The letter was publicly released Tuesday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Greitens resigned June 1 while facing potential impeachment proceedings over allegations of sexual and political misconduct.

The former Republican governor contends taxpayers should foot the bills because the attorneys represented his office, not him personally. But Barnes said Greitens should bear the costs himself.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at ...
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response effor...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy