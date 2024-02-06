All sections
NewsJanuary 16, 2021
Missouri House cancels work as lawmakers sickened with virus
Associated Press
Missouri capitol Jefferson City (AP file photo)
Missouri capitol Jefferson City (AP file photo)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House canceled work next week because of a rising number of coronavirus cases in the Capitol.

Republican House leaders announced the decision late Thursday.

“Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the building, we are exercising an abundance of caution to protect members, staff, and visitors by canceling session next week,” top Republican representatives said in a joint statement.

House leaders didn’t specify how many lawmakers and staffers are ill, but at least two lawmakers tested positive and another is quarantining.

House leaders plan to return to work the week of Jan. 25.

A spokesman for Senate Republican leaders say that chamber still plans on working next week.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

