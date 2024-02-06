All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 24, 2022

Missouri House bill could let more school staff carry guns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House endorsed legislation Wednesday that could allow more school employees to be trained to carry guns as protection officers. Under current state law, teachers and administrators already can be designated as school protection officers if they complete 112 hours of basic training and an additional 18 hours every two years...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House endorsed legislation Wednesday that could allow more school employees to be trained to carry guns as protection officers.

Under current state law, teachers and administrators already can be designated as school protection officers if they complete 112 hours of basic training and an additional 18 hours every two years.

The legislation would expand that option to all school personnel, such as cooks, custodians, maintenance staff and others.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Supporters noted not all school districts have full-time police or sheriff's deputies on their campuses and said it could be beneficial to have more staff capable of protecting students. Opponents expressed concerns about having more guns in schools.

As of last August, there were 42 teachers or school administrators across the state who were trained as school protection officers.

The legislation received initial approval by a voice vote. It needs another House vote to advance to the Senate.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy