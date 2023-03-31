Missouri House bans diversity funding; Senate likely to undo

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republicans on Thursday voted to ban diversity spending in the government of Missouri, a state known internationally for racial justice protests in Ferguson and the University of Missouri.

Democratic state Rep. David Tyson Smith, who represents the city that's home to the University of Missouri's flagship campus, warned of a threat of unrest if lawmakers do not "rein this divisiveness in."

"I'm not advocating violence, of course. I'm not condoning any of that. But we are going to reach a point in our country where we cannot go backwards," Smith told colleagues on the House floor.

Smith represents the college city of Columbia, home to the University of Missouri's flagship campus. Racial justice protests at the school -- including a hunger strike and the football team threatening to not play -- led to the resignation of the university system's president and the reassignment of its provost in 2015.

The year before, Michael Brown, a Black teenager, was fatally shot by a white officer in the St. Louis County town of Ferguson, Missouri, prompting months of sometimes violent protests. Though the officer was not charged, investigations showed how Black drivers in the region were more likely to be pulled over for traffic stops and victimized by debilitating fines and court fees.

State lawmakers Thursday voted along mostly party lines in favor of a proposed $45 billion state budget that blocks funding for staff, vendors, consultants and programs "associated with diversity, equity (and) inclusion" throughout state government and public colleges and universities.

The prohibitions also apply to initiatives promoting "collective guilt," "the concept that disparities are necessarily tied to oppression" and "intersectional or divisive identity activism," among other concepts.