Missouri House backs proposal to restore in-home care cuts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri House members approved a new solution Thursday to avoid budgeted cuts to in-home care and nursing services that would affect about 8,300 seniors and disabled residents.

The measure, which passed with bipartisan support, depends on state revenue exceeding projections during the current fiscal year. If that happens, part of that excess revenue would be used to avoid cuts in next year's budget affecting Medicaid services for those people.

The House proposal is an alternative to a compromise adopted in the Senate that would take money out of numerous dedicated funds to cover the costs of the Medicaid program. The House plan now goes to the Senate for consideration.

In the Senate proposal, the state's administration commissioner would take $35.4 million from dedicated funds to maintain the current level of in-home and nursing services for seniors and disabled people.

But House Budget chairman Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick said the fund sweep constituted "stealing" from other funds and took spending power away from the House and Senate.