Missouri House backs bill limiting COVID-19 lawsuits

Under the bill, business and private-property owners wouldn't face criminal or civil liability unless they intentionally expose people to a contagious illness and people get sick.

The bill also would prevent government interference with businesses or other privately owned properties unless there's a major infectious disease outbreak, and neither the state nor local governments could order someone to quarantine unless they're infected.

A similar Senate-backed bill dealing with COVID-19 lawsuits failed in a House committee earlier this week.