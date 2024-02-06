Missouri House axes constitutional change for parent control

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's Republican-led House on Monday voted down a proposed constitutional amendment for parent control and restrictions on how teachers talk about race and racism.

Lawmakers voted 60-81 to kill the bill, a rarity in the chamber.

The legislation would have enshrined parent rights to direct their children's public school education in the Missouri Constitution.

Bipartisan critics warned enacting the proposal would lead to overregulation and micromanaging of public school teachers and said parents and guardians already have the option to home-school their children.

"You want that much control? Take the control into your own hands, become a teacher yourself and do it yourself," Democratic Rep. Ashley Aune said. "You have that right."

Republican Rep. Rudy Veit said legislators should try enacting the sweeping education policy through state law. He argued against adding it to Missouri's Constitution, a practice Republicans have disparaged voters for doing through the initiative petition process with increasing frequency.

"If we want to talk about initiative petitions and making them harder to file, we also have to exercise that same restraint," Veit said.