Missouri House approves voter ID, other election changes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House on Thursday approved several changes to state election laws, including requiring photo IDs before voting.

The measure also prohibits counting absentee ballots until all Election Day ballots are collected and bars making election law changes within six months of a presidential election, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Dan Shaul, a Republican from Imperial, passed on a 109-48 vote, with Rep. Shamed Dogan of Ballwin the only Republican voting "no." The measure now goes to the Senate.