NewsMarch 26, 2021

Missouri House approves voter ID, other election changes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House on Thursday approved several changes to state election laws, including requiring photo IDs before voting. The measure also prohibits counting absentee ballots until all Election Day ballots are collected and bars making election law changes within six months of a presidential election, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported...

Associated Press
story image illustation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House on Thursday approved several changes to state election laws, including requiring photo IDs before voting.

The measure also prohibits counting absentee ballots until all Election Day ballots are collected and bars making election law changes within six months of a presidential election, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Dan Shaul, a Republican from Imperial, passed on a 109-48 vote, with Rep. Shamed Dogan of Ballwin the only Republican voting "no." The measure now goes to the Senate.

Democrats strongly opposed the changes, which they say will make voting more difficult, particularly for the poor, racial minorities, the elderly and voters with disabilities.

"History is going to record that the Missouri Legislature has voted to disenfranchise people," Adams said. "We're trying to fix a problem that does not exist."

Republican supporters said the changes will improve the voting process and make it more secure, even though Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said the 2020 election went smoothly.

