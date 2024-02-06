Missouri House aims to create fairer taxation

The Missouri House passed HB 2430 last week, aiming to address concerns about increasing assessed values of motor vehicles. The bill proposes adjustments to personal property assessment procedures, aligning them more closely with real estate practices to potentially lower personal property taxes for residents. Specifically, it addresses anomalies in vehicle value assessments, ensuring that increases from the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Official Used Car Guide are not counted as new construction for personal property. The changes aim to create a fairer and more accurate representation of property values, potentially relieving tax burdens on residents. This bill is a critical step towards addressing the challenges posed by the substantial increases in assessed values of motor vehicles in recent years.

The Missouri House also unanimously approved HB 1912 to address tax reform for pass-through entities. The legislation extends the ability to claim a tax credit for income tax paid to another state to S Corporation shareholders. It modifies the business income deduction calculation, replacing the federal deduction with the Missouri state business income deduction for in-state businesses. The bill allows members of affected entities to opt-out of the SALT Parity Act, and extends the SALT Parity tax credit to fiduciaries of estates or trusts within affected entities. These changes will enhance deductions, simplify the tax code, and attract businesses to Missouri. Both bills now move to the Missouri Senate for further consideration.

Transparency in hospital pricing: A proposed bill, HB 1837, seeks to enhance transparency in hospital pricing to protect Missouri citizens from potential overcharging.

Since January 2021, hospitals have been mandated by the federal government to transparently post prices online for medical services to facilitate consumer choice. However, a recent study reveals that only 36% of hospitals are fully compliant with this regulation. In Missouri, over 20 hospitals reviewed are also found to be non-compliant, lacking a real incentive to adhere to the requirement.