NewsMarch 6, 2024

Missouri House aims to create fairer taxation

The Missouri House passed HB 2430 last week, aiming to address concerns about increasing assessed values of motor vehicles. The bill proposes adjustments to personal property assessment procedures, aligning them more closely with real estate practices to potentially lower personal property taxes for residents. ...

The Missouri House passed HB 2430 last week, aiming to address concerns about increasing assessed values of motor vehicles. The bill proposes adjustments to personal property assessment procedures, aligning them more closely with real estate practices to potentially lower personal property taxes for residents. Specifically, it addresses anomalies in vehicle value assessments, ensuring that increases from the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Official Used Car Guide are not counted as new construction for personal property. The changes aim to create a fairer and more accurate representation of property values, potentially relieving tax burdens on residents. This bill is a critical step towards addressing the challenges posed by the substantial increases in assessed values of motor vehicles in recent years.

The Missouri House also unanimously approved HB 1912 to address tax reform for pass-through entities. The legislation extends the ability to claim a tax credit for income tax paid to another state to S Corporation shareholders. It modifies the business income deduction calculation, replacing the federal deduction with the Missouri state business income deduction for in-state businesses. The bill allows members of affected entities to opt-out of the SALT Parity Act, and extends the SALT Parity tax credit to fiduciaries of estates or trusts within affected entities. These changes will enhance deductions, simplify the tax code, and attract businesses to Missouri. Both bills now move to the Missouri Senate for further consideration.

  • Transparency in hospital pricing: A proposed bill, HB 1837, seeks to enhance transparency in hospital pricing to protect Missouri citizens from potential overcharging.

Since January 2021, hospitals have been mandated by the federal government to transparently post prices online for medical services to facilitate consumer choice. However, a recent study reveals that only 36% of hospitals are fully compliant with this regulation. In Missouri, over 20 hospitals reviewed are also found to be non-compliant, lacking a real incentive to adhere to the requirement.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

HB 1837 aims to protect patients by ensuring accurate listing of costs, allowing recovery of additional charges, and providing the option to file a lawsuit if a hospital violates regulations. During a pending lawsuit, the hospital is barred from taking collection actions. Non-compliant hospitals, as per Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services standards, must refund paid debts, pay a penalty equal to the total debt, dismiss court actions, cover attorney fees and court costs, and remove credit-related reports to consumer reporting agencies.

If the price posted is less than what a person is charged, then HB 1837 will allow citizens to stop it going to collections and sue for the difference. It does not prohibit medical facilities from making a profit; it holds them accountable for the posted pricing. This legislation serves as a means to encourage hospitals to remain in full compliance with federal law, especially given the alarming 50% surge in health care costs. This is an effort to decrease health care costs and create competition among medical facilities for services.

The bill has advanced from the House Committee on General Laws and awaits further approval before reaching the House chamber.

  • As it gets closer to spring, we are having more and more visitors to the Capitol. I always enjoy having people from the district stop by to visit. It reminds me of home and helps me remember that no matter how stressful or hectic the days are, they are the reason and worth fighting the good fight for our country conservative values here in Jeff City. Visiting were members from Iron County Health Coalition, individuals from Leading Age and The Baptist Home, Farm Bureau members from Iron, Shannon, Reynolds, Washington and Wayne counties, and Ella Clauser with FCCLA in Madison County. If you want a VIP tour of the Capitol, please reach out to my office.
  • As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns or suggestions you might have. As your representative, I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at (573) 751-2112. Please do not contact me via social media. These messages are easy to overlook and may not be responded to in a timely manner.

CHRIS DINKINS represents Missouri's 144th House District. The district includes Bollinger, Iron, Madison, Reynolds, Shannon, Washington and Wayne counties.

