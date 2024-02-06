Missouri House advances state budget

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican-led House on Thursday passed a roughly $46 billion state spending plan bulked up with federal pandemic aid.

While some GOP lawmakers warned the current budget proposal spends too much too quickly, primarily Democratic critics decried Republicans for not spending enough and leaving $1.8 billion unspent.

"It is fiscal immaturity, it is fiscal irresponsibility, it is fiscal danger to operate with the idea that because we have money, we ought to spend that money," said Republican Rep. Doug Richey, chairman of the House Subcommittee on Federal Stimulus Spending.

House Democrats said leaving so much money unallocated would give senators more leverage to appropriate it for pet projects without any feedback from the House, which Senate leaders said likely will happen to some extent.

Senate Republican Majority Leader Caleb Rowden said he expects the Senate to find ways to spend some -- but not all -- of that $1.8 billion the House has not appropriated. He said the Senate is likely to strike a middle ground in spending between what the governor proposed and the House approved.

"Leaving money in a rainy day fund, doing things to find value for those dollars is really, really important," Rowden said.