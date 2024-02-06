Missouri House advances new voter photo ID bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republican lawmakers Wednesday took steps to resurrect a Missouri voter photo identification law that was gutted by the state Supreme Court.

The court last month permanently blocked a central provision of the 2016 law requiring voters who lacked a photo ID to make a sworn statement in order to cast a regular, non-provisional ballot. In response, Republicans are trying to pass a new voter ID bill similar to the 2016 law but doesn't include the sworn statement provision the judges found objectionable.

"It's time to re-legislate and defend the views of voters and the vote of our citizens," said Rep. John Simmons, a Washington Republican who is sponsoring the new bill.

House members Wednesday gave initial approval to the measure, which would give voters only two options, instead of three: either show a photo ID to cast a regular ballot or else cast a provisional ballot.

Provisional ballots would be counted if voters return to their polling places on the same day with a valid photo ID or if their signatures match the ones on file with election authorities.

To cast provisional ballots, voters would need to sign sworn affidavits including their birth dates, addresses and the last four digits of their Social Security numbers, and that swear the information is correct.