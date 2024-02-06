Missouri House advances bill on gifts from lobbyists

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House on Wednesday again advanced a proposal to ban lobbyist gifts to lawmakers with some exceptions, despite some skepticism from representatives and potentially bleak prospects if the bill makes it to the Senate.

Lobbyists could no longer give lawmakers expensive meals, golf outings or St. Louis Blues tickets under the proposal, but there are exceptions. Lobbyists still could host catered events with free food if all lawmakers and statewide officials are invited at least three days in advance. Awards could still be accepted, and flowers sent for a funeral, celebration or other event also would be allowed.

Republican sponsor Rep. Justin Alferman, during debate on the House floor, said the goal is to limit lobbyists' influence on lawmakers through expensive gifts and improve the Legislature's public image.

House members gave the bill initial approval in a voice vote, potentially setting the bill up to be one of the first proposals to make it out of the House in the legislative session started last week.

It needs another vote, which could happen as early as today, to move to the Senate. The proposal's prospects there are less promising.