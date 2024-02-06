Missouri House advances abortion proposal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House on Wednesday approved a bill that sets stricter requirements for tracking fetal remains from abortion procedures and requires both parents to be notified if a minor receives an abortion.

The measure would prohibit individuals or physicians from donating fetal tissue for scientific research, and it set specific requirements on how the tissue will be tracked and examined by a pathologist.

Representatives added several provisions to the original bill over the course of a nearly three-hour debate. It still needs one more vote in the House before it advances to the Senate.

The most divisive amendment would require a parent consenting to a minor's abortion to notify the second parent or legal guardian of the minor's plans to terminate a pregnancy.

Democrats said the amendment could allow abusive parents to be notified of an abortion, which could potentially put young women in danger.

"We're willing to discard our minors who have been in these horrible situations because they're carrying a fetus," Democratic Rep. Stacey Newman said.