All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJanuary 31, 2022
Missouri hospitals ask office workers to help nurses
ST. LOUIS -- Hospitals across Missouri are asking staff members and administrators to take on additional duties to help deal with the current surge in COVID-19 patients. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported hospital employees are being asked to pick up shifts helping nurses by doing things such as grabbing supplies or answering phones, or by filling absences in areas such housekeeping and patient transport...
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Hospitals across Missouri are asking staff members and administrators to take on additional duties to help deal with the current surge in COVID-19 patients.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported hospital employees are being asked to pick up shifts helping nurses by doing things such as grabbing supplies or answering phones, or by filling absences in areas such housekeeping and patient transport.

"Hospital administrators are pushing wheelchairs, accountants are emptying trash cans and marketing professionals are serving meals -- whatever it takes to make sure that our co-workers who provide hands-on patient care are able to focus on their patients," said Steve Mackin, Mercy's incoming president.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

At Mercy South Hospital, Katie Horton decided to spend her weekends and evenings over the last two weeks scrubbing patient rooms and helping nurses care for patients. Normally the 49-year-old works from home helping hire people for nonclinical jobs at the hospital.

"It was eye-opening. I work from home. I've been very safe through it all, and that has certainly been a blessing," she said. "I just felt like it was good to be able to see through the eyes of the person doing these jobs."

COVID-19 cases have been declining in the St. Louis area over the past couple weeks but the number of patients in hospitals remain near the highest levels of the pandemic.

"Our hospitals remain full, our emergency departments are full and there's not a lot of room in our (intensive care units) either," said Dr. Alex Garza, co-director of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. "So, although this is improving, many of our staff continue to be out because of COVID or because they are taking care of a loved one or a child whose school has unfortunately closed because of COVID."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crim...
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall o...
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy