Missouri hospital caring for record 12 sets of twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Saint Luke's hospital is caring for 12 sets of twins this week in its neonatal intensive care unit. All of the twins were born between five and 14 weeks early. The hospital said staffing has been a challenge. Twelve sets of twins is a record at the hospital. New mother Amanda Tollifer said her twins, Kara and Isaac, were born eight weeks early. She said she had no idea having twins right now was "such the 'in' thing."...