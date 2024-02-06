Missouri high court upholds life sentences for older teens

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against a Missouri man imprisoned for killing his grandparents at age 19 who had argued a ban on life sentences for juveniles should also apply to older teenagers.

David Barnett, a suburban St. Louis man who now is 43, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the 1996 murders.

He asked Missouri judges to expand on the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling mandatory life sentences without a chance at parole for juveniles are unconstitutional.

But Missouri Supreme Court judges in a unanimous opinion wrote the U.S. Supreme Court defined juveniles as teenagers younger than 18 years old, and they must follow the high court's decision.

Barnett's public defender, Rosemary Percival, in a Tuesday email said the ruling was "disappointing" and "if anyone deserves parole, it's David."