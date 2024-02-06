Missouri high court says state must pay Planned Parenthood

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled lawmakers violated the state constitution when they tried to end all government funding of Planned Parenthood.

The 6-1 ruling scraps a provision in a state budget law forbidding Medicaid reimbursements to any Planned Parenthood clinic, even those that don't provide abortions. That means the state will once again be required to pay Planned Parenthood for preventative health care and family planning for Medicaid patients.

"Today is a victory for Planned Parenthood patients who rely on public health insurance programs to stay healthy," M'Evie Mead, director of policy and organizing at Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri, said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for the Missouri Attorney General's Office, which defended the law in court, said the office is disappointed in the ruling.

Abortion opponents in Missouri have for years sought to stop any taxpayer money from going to Planned Parenthood, a not-for-profit organization that provides reproductive health care in the United States and elsewhere.