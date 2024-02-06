Missouri high court reviews new public union restrictions

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Lawyers on Monday argued to the Missouri Supreme Court over whether new restrictions on public unions can take effect, including bans on picketing and strikes.

At issue is a 2018 law requiring public unions to get annual permission to deduct dues from workers' paychecks and include bans on striking in their contracts. Public safety unions, such as police unions, would be exempt.

The law, passed by Missouri's Republican-led Legislature, also would mandate that public employee labor unions hold an election every three years on whether workers want to continue their representation. The law would require a majority of workers, not just a majority of the workers who voted, to approve unions.