Missouri hellbenders population granted federal protection

ST. LOUIS -- A salamander species living in Missouri waterways has been granted protection under the federal Endangered Species Act, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Missouri's eastern hellbenders are the largest salamander in North America, growing to more than 2 feet in length. The amphibians may be found in the Meramec River and its tributaries, as well as watersheds in south-central parts of the state, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The agency's designation means the state's population, which is geographically isolated from other species in the eastern U.S., is in danger of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range. The state has only several hundred of them remaining in the wild.