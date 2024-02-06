Missouri Heartland Little Britches Rodeo at Flickerwood Arena
Before starting the final day of competition in the Missouri Heartland Little Britches Rodeo at Flickerwood Arena, the dust on the rodeo floor remained calm as the young cowboys and cowgirls started the day with church.
The heartfelt morning sermon was met with open ears and occasional neighs from the clergy, then the arena quickly rustled to life as the young riders went to work.
The National Little Britches Rodeo Association series brings the area's youngest generation of wranglers together to test their abilities in the saddle through classic rodeo competitions like bull riding, goat tying, barrel racing and pole bending.
Like any farm work, the events are neither clean nor easy.
Whether it be a young rider still working to tame their steed or a competitor seasoned in the saddle, values of discipline and confidence are always displayed, and lessons are learned with each throw of the lasso.
