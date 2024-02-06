All sections
NewsSeptember 19, 2020

Missouri Heartland Little Britches Rodeo at Flickerwood

Missouri Heartland Little Britches Rodeo at Flickerwood Arena Before starting the final day of competition in the Missouri Heartland Little Britches Rodeo at Flickerwood Arena, the dust on the rodeo floor remained calm as the young cowboys and cowgirls started the day with church...

Ben Matthews
Brax Nuckles rides in the junior boys goat tying competition during the second day of the Missouri Heartland Little Britches Rodeo on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Flickerwood Arena in Jackson.
Brax Nuckles rides in the junior boys goat tying competition during the second day of the Missouri Heartland Little Britches Rodeo on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Flickerwood Arena in Jackson.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Missouri Heartland Little Britches Rodeo at Flickerwood Arena

Before starting the final day of competition in the Missouri Heartland Little Britches Rodeo at Flickerwood Arena, the dust on the rodeo floor remained calm as the young cowboys and cowgirls started the day with church.

The heartfelt morning sermon was met with open ears and occasional neighs from the clergy, then the arena quickly rustled to life as the young riders went to work.

The National Little Britches Rodeo Association series brings the area's youngest generation of wranglers together to test their abilities in the saddle through classic rodeo competitions like bull riding, goat tying, barrel racing and pole bending.

Like any farm work, the events are neither clean nor easy.

Quinn Rommelman rides in the junior barrel racing event during the Missouri Heartland Little Britches Rodeo on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Flickerwood Arena in Jackson.
Quinn Rommelman rides in the junior barrel racing event during the Missouri Heartland Little Britches Rodeo on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Flickerwood Arena in Jackson.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Whether it be a young rider still working to tame their steed or a competitor seasoned in the saddle, values of discipline and confidence are always displayed, and lessons are learned with each throw of the lasso.

