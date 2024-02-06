Missouri Heartland Little Britches Rodeo at Flickerwood

The National Little Britches Rodeo Association series brings the area's youngest generation of wranglers together to test their abilities in the saddle through classic rodeo competitions like bull riding, goat tying, barrel racing and pole bending.

Like any farm work, the events are neither clean nor easy.

Quinn Rommelman rides in the junior barrel racing event during the Missouri Heartland Little Britches Rodeo on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Flickerwood Arena in Jackson. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Whether it be a young rider still working to tame their steed or a competitor seasoned in the saddle, values of discipline and confidence are always displayed, and lessons are learned with each throw of the lasso.