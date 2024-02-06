Missouri health officials replacing outdated computer system

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- It took a global pandemic to convince Missouri health officials to abandon a more than two-decade-old, homemade computer system used for tracking disease outbreaks.

And, even as the coronavirus began spreading earlier this year, records show it took more than two months for the Department of Health and Senior Services to begin the process of replacing the clunky system.

Just as states and the federal government were caught flat-footed when it came to having adequate supplies of personal protective equipment on hand in case of a pandemic, the health department said its in-house-built program has made it tough to track the spread of the deadly disease.

"In the current pandemic circumstances, the outdated technology has met with severe limits on data entry and required DHSS to redirect numerous staff (including efforts by the National Guard and others) in very labor-intensive efforts just to remain caught up on disease reporting," DHSS spokeswoman Lisa Cox told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

In addition, purchasing records say the old system, built in 1998, cannot meet federal data collection, security and data transmission requirements related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In May, records show the agency approached a New York-based company that was providing disease tracking software to the State of Kansas, seeking the company's help in replacing the system.

Terms of the no-bid, emergency contract call for End Point to be paid $150 an hour to install the EpiTrax system. A total cost is expected to be about $36,000 for four to six weeks of installation work.