Missouri health leaders warn of COVID-19 increase in kids

Springfield and St. Louis area health leaders are asking adults to wear masks and get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect children as hospitals report admitting more young patients with the disease, including some in intensive care.

Spring Schmidt, deputy director of the St. Louis County health department, said Wednesday about one in five current total cases in county hospitals has been people younger than 19.

Schmidt said the delta variant causing most of the current cases is as transmissible in children as it is in adults, unlike the alpha variant that drove most cases last year.

"It is true that they do not often experience as many of the severe negative outcomes, such as hospitalization or mortality (as adults)," Schmidt said. "However, that does not mean that we do not currently have children who are experiencing those outcomes ... which is why we think children require the additional protection of our entire community."

On Tuesday, Dr. Clay Dunagan of the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force said hospitals included in the task force have 20 children younger than 19 hospitalized with COVID-19, compared with 13 children last week.

Ten of the patients are younger than 12, and the others are between 12 and 18. Three in the youngest age group and four in the oldest were in intensive care "fighting for their lives," said Dunagan, chief clinical officer for BJC HealthCare.

Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis currently typically has between eight and 12 children in the hospital with COVID, after having one or two hospitalized early in the summer, The St. Louis Post-Patch reported.

Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City had 12 inpatient young patients with COVID as of Wednesday. The number has been increasing over the past few weeks and is similar to the count seen during the winter peak of cases, spokeswoman Marlene Bentley said in an email.

Dunagan said children are also becoming the source for further outbreaks as they come home from summer camps, for example, and interact with family members. He recommended masking children in the right settings "such as when they return to school in the fall."