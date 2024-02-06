Missouri health director supports needle exchange

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri's health department director Wednesday said he wants state lawmakers to pass legislation for needle-exchange programs in the state during the next legislative session that starts in January.

Health and Senior Services director Randall Williams said providing intravenous drug users with clean syringes could reduce needle-sharing that spreads hepatitis C and HIV. His comments came after he and other experts talked about ways to fight the deadly opioid crisis in Missouri during a conference in Columbia.

Missouri law now bans possessing drug paraphernalia, and efforts to create exemptions for needle exchanges have failed in recent years. Republican Rep. Keith Frederick, an orthopedic surgeon and former pharmacist who leads a House health committee, said he expects "significant opposition" to proposals over concerns it would support illegal drug use.

"We think the benefit of that will outweigh the risk," Williams said. "There's not evidence that this will enable drug use but that they have a great benefit in preventing other harm."