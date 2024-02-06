Missouri health czar updating virus guidance for schools

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri's health department is drawing up new guidelines to help schools keep children from catching COVID-19, the agency's new director said Thursday.

The agency's new guidance will provide a clearer path for how schools can keep children from getting sick or needing to quarantine, and communities will be able to tailor it to their needs, director Don Kauerauf said.

"Kids need to stay in the classroom," he said. "We are working on some material now that we think will help schools and local health authorities to provide clearer information so that we can get away from some of this confusion."

Kauerauf also said masks work and that is key to boosting Missouri's lagging vaccination rate.

Missouri recorded another 12,173 cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 7 and Monday, according to health department data. That's about 1,739 new cases per day.

Kauerauf took over as the head of the Department of Health and Senior Services at the start of the month. His predecessor, Randall Williams, left the job in April without publicly citing a reason.