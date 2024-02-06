Missouri health chief pledges crackdown on abortion law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's only licensed abortion provider said Thursday it was unaware until recently it had to report any complications from the procedures under a 38-year-old state law Missouri's new health chief is pledging to enforce more rigorously.

The acknowledgement by the Reproductive Health Services arm of St. Louis' Planned Parenthood came a day after the director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Randall Williams, suggested in an email to media outlets previous administrations have been lax in enforcing the 1979 law.

That statute mandates any abortion-related complications be reported to the state within 45 days, though it was not immediately clear Thursday whether such requirements also apply to other medical procedures.

The criticisms by Williams -- a native North Carolina obstetrician and gynecologist appointed earlier this year under Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, an abortion opponent -- come amid an expected proliferation of abortion services across the state by Planned Parenthood affiliates, given a federal judge's recent rulings allowing that expansion.

While offering no specifics, including a quantification of the suspected violations under the 1979 law, Williams wrote when the statute "requires complications to be reported, each and every complication should be reported."

"It has recently come to my attention that this law was not complied with under previous administrations. This is unacceptable," he said, pressing he "will rigorously enforce this law in the future."

A spokeswoman for Williams, Sara O'Connor, declined The Associated Press' request for elaboration Thursday.