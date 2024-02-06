Missouri headed toward more pre-K funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri school districts are looking forward to the possibility of more funding for early-childhood education next year.

Lawmakers this year, for the first time in recent memory, hit their self-imposed target of roughly $3.4 billion for school funding.

A 2014 law states when legislators fully fund schools, money becomes available the next year to help districts fund pre-K programs. Districts can start counting students in the formula for the program in the 2018-2019 school year, with an estimated cost of $68 million if all districts participate.

But school leaders are hesitant to get too excited about the possibility of more money for pre-K, fearing future budget cuts in a state that recently has struggled to make ends meet. Lawmakers were able to "fully fund" schools this year because last year they lowered the benchmark -- not because they found significantly more education dollars.

Brent Ghan, deputy executive director of the Missouri School Boards' Association, said it would put a strain on schools if more students were eligible for that money and the state didn't provide adequate funding.

"There may be some districts without early-childhood programs that might potentially receive less funding than they otherwise would've received if this pre-K funding is a demand on (state dollars)," he said.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and his predecessor, Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon, slashed a combined $350 million from this year's budget to keep it balanced after revenue came in lower than expected. If the same thing happens next year, school funding could be on the chopping block and pre-K expansion thrown into doubt.