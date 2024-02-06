Missouri gun sales increase while permits decrease

JOPLIN, Mo. -- Gun sales in Missouri are seeing a spike while the number of permit applications fall, thanks to a new law that no longer requires residents to have a permit when carrying a concealed firearm.

The number of permit applications in Jasper County has dropped a total of 94 percent after the Legislature moved to get rid of the concealed-carry permit requirement in May, The Joplin Globe reported. Permits still are available to gun owners wanting to travel to other states with different rules or those who want gun-safety education.

To get a permit, residents have to pass a background check and undergo eight hours of firearms training. The FBI still conducted 8 percent more background checks on would-be gun owners last year than in 2015, a record high in Missouri, according to agency statistics.

Liberty Tree gun shop owner Eli Bruton said sales were strong this holiday season.