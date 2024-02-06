Missouri guidance change seeks to reduce school quarantines

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday announced new guidance aimed at keeping more students, teachers and staff in school, even those who have been exposed to the coronavirus, citing concerns quarantines interrupt learning and create staff shortages.

But the change was quickly dismissed by leaders of Kansas City, St. Louis city and St. Louis County, who said schools should continue to require quarantines for anyone who has direct contact with someone with the virus.

Currently, anyone in a K-12 setting who is directly exposed to the coronavirus must quarantine for 14 days. The new guidance does not require quarantining if both the infected person and the person exposed wore masks.

The change comes as the virus continues to surge, with Missouri reporting 4,603 confirmed new cases Thursday, 16 more deaths and a record 2,248 people in hospitals. The state has cited 225,371 confirmed cases and 3,339 deaths since the pandemic began. The current positivity rate of 22.4% is more than four times the benchmark recommended by the World Health Organization.

Missouri has no statewide mask mandate, and the state does not require masks in schools, although some districts do.

Parson, a Republican, reiterated Thursday he opposes a statewide mask requirement. But he said state officials believe the guidance change "will lead to more schools encouraging proper mask usage, helping to further protect students and educators from the spread of the virus."

The new guidance still requires the person who tests positive to isolate at home. Meanwhile, those who have close contact with an infected person at a school without a mask mandate should continue to require 14 days of home quarantine.

Dr. Rachel Orscheln, an infectious-disease expert at the Washington University School of Medicine and St. Louis Children's Hospital, spoke alongside Parson at a news conference in Jefferson City.

"In schools where students and staff are always wearing masks and practicing physical distancing, this virus does not spread as easily as it does in other places where these strategies are not always used," Orscheln said.

Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education commissioner Margie Vandeven said current quarantining practices are creating staffing shortages and keeping too many children at home, where many struggle to keep up without the structure of in-person learning.

Vandeven said teachers have worked tirelessly to make the current system work.