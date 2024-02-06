All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 16, 2018

Missouri groups clash over proposed redistricting plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A proposed ballot initiative aims to replace Missouri's system for drawing state legislative districts with a model designed to have the number of seats won by each party more closely reflect its statewide vote. If election officials validate enough signatures collected by Clean Missouri, the group sponsoring the proposal, voters will have the final say Nov. 6...

By BLAKE NELSON ~ Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A proposed ballot initiative aims to replace Missouri's system for drawing state legislative districts with a model designed to have the number of seats won by each party more closely reflect its statewide vote.

If election officials validate enough signatures collected by Clean Missouri, the group sponsoring the proposal, voters will have the final say Nov. 6.

The stakes are high: Another round of redistricting begins after the 2020 census.

More than $2 million has flowed into Clean Missouri's coffers, including at least a quarter-of-a-million dollars originating from the lobbying arm of billionaire George Soros' philanthropic network. Soros' financial support of liberal and progressive causes around the country has made him a frequent target of conservatives.

That, and support from groups representing labor, teachers, abortion-rights and other left-leaning causes has led some Republicans to cast Clean Missouri as a partisan effort to help Democrats gain ground against GOP supermajorities in the House and Senate.

Clean Missouri advocates point to support they've received from Republicans, such as former U.S. Sen. Jack Danforth and state Sen. Rob Schaaf, and argue their plan would increase competitiveness in elections and lead to a General Assembly more representative of voters' wishes.

A group called Advance Missouri formed in February in Kansas City to weigh possible legal challenges against Clean Missouri and has reported receiving more than $60,000 worth of contributions. Most of that has come from a Virginia-based organization called Fair Lines America Inc., which has spent money in Michigan to block a similar initiative.

Under the current system, two governor-appointed bipartisan committees draw legislative districts that are compact, contiguous and filled with roughly the same number of people.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Clean Missouri's plan would diminish the role of those committees and invest new power in the state auditor and a newly created non-partisan state demographer, who would be charged with also maximizing "partisan fairness" and competitiveness.

That would be done using a formula testing for partisan gerrymandering to curb the practice of spreading voters favoring one party throughout districts that overwhelmingly favor the other, which diminishes their impact, or packing voters into a handful of districts to similarly reduce their impact.

"Not every place, everywhere, can have a competitive election," said Clean Missouri's campaign director Sean Nicholson. "But there's going to be a whole lot more competition, and there's going to be a lot fewer places where everything is just decided before candidates run."

Former Republican Rep. Justin Alferman, the state GOP's point person for the last round of redistricting, rejected the idea the demographer could base decisions solely on data.

"I think it's an absurd argument that someone can come in with an objective mind, that doesn't have a political slant," he said.

Republican State Leadership Committee president Matt Walter agreed. He said the idea a party's proportion of seats in the Legislature should match the proportion of votes it won statewide was "nonsense."

"Republicans are at all-time historic highs because they have run better candidates," Walter said.

In 2016, Republicans captured about six additional seats in Missouri beyond what would have been expected by their vote share, according to an analysis by The Associated Press. Some analysts say Republicans' advantage in the state may be higher.

Clean Missouri's measure would also ban most lobbyist gifts, among other proposals. A spokeswoman for the Secretary of State's Office said election officials would likely need until the Aug. 14 deadline to evaluate the submitted signatures.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy