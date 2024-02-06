Missouri governor's stance on gambling at odds with patrol

ST. LOUIS -- Gov. Mike Parson says he's not convinced unregulated and untaxed video gambling terminals in the state are illegal, even as investigators in his administration work to halt their spread.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Parson, who is the former Polk County sheriff, said he is monitoring a Platte County court case that could provide legal guidance to the state's prosecutors on what constitutes a game of chance versus a game of skill.

The video gambling terminals, which work in a fashion similar to slot machines, have been rolled out in truck stops, gas stations and convenience stores across the state. Opponents argue slot machines are only allowed in casinos. But backers say the machines give players the option of viewing the outcome of a wager before placing a bet.

"We first need to clarify what machines constitute gambling and what machines are video games," Parson told the Post-Dispatch in response to written questions.

The governor's stance is in contrast to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, whose leaders have made a decision. A patrol lieutenant told a state House committee in October the machines are illegal and its investigations resulted in dozens of criminal referrals to prosecutors.

Besides the Platte County case, several others have been filed, including one in Parson's home county. Polk County Prosecutor Ken Ashlock said there are no payout requirements for unregulated machines, meaning the operators can keep more money than they could in one of the state's 13 regulated casinos.