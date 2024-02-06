All sections
NewsNovember 24, 2018

Missouri Governor's Mansion Christmas trees arriving soon

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Christmas trees for the Missouri Governor's Mansion are going up soon.

Trees to decorate the Jefferson City mansion will arrive and be placed Monday.

Lebanon, Missouri, residents Mike and Linda Knudson donated a 40-foot Norway spruce that will be displayed on the mansion lawn. They planted the tree 25 years ago to commemorate the birth of their son, but it's grown too big.

A working wooden train will circle the tree, and members of a Baptist church will perform a live Nativity scene.

The tree will be lit in a public ceremony Friday. After that, the Governor's Mansion will be open for candlelight tours Friday and Saturday.

Six trees from Pea Ridge Farm in Hermann, Missouri, will be displayed inside the mansion.

