Missouri governor will not appeal ruling for abortion clinic

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson will not contest the license issued to the state's only abortion clinic following a yearlong legal battle over whether the Planned Parenthood center could stay open.

The administration said its decision to issue an operating license last week to Planned Parenthood's clinic in St. Louis makes an appeal unneeded, according to a statement from the Republican governor's top health official.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office concurred, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"The Department of Health and Senior Services has made it clear that they are not interested in pursuing this further since a new license has been issued and the issue is moot, therefore no further action will be taken," spokesman Chris Nuelle said.