Missouri governor wants law for online sales tax collections

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday he wants to enact a law enabling the state to collect millions of dollars of new tax revenue from out-of-state retailers who sell things to Missouri residents.

The new online sales tax provision will be part of Parson's agenda for the legislative session starting Jan. 9, the governor said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Though there is no definitive plan for the potential new revenue, it could help propel other aspects of Parson's agenda to boost infrastructure funding and workforce development.

The U.S. Supreme Court opened the door for states to rake in greater online sales tax collections in a June ruling upholding a South Dakota law. That decision overturned a decades-old precedent stating businesses without a physical presence in a state -- such as a store, office or warehouse -- didn't have to collect sales taxes on behalf of the state. In such cases, customers technically were responsible for paying the tax, but most didn't.

As online commerce has grown, some large retailers such as Amazon already had begun collecting sales taxes for all 45 states that charge them. But others with a physical presence in only a few places haven't been doing so.

"If we're going to compete with internet sales, it sure ought to be fair with the brick and mortar businesses that are here," Parson told the AP. "I think we should collect that, and I think we will eventually collect that."

Parson said a state law enabling online sales tax collections could generate between $100 million and $150 million annually for the state, though he emphasized those are only estimates.

Missouri charges a 4.225 percent sales tax. But counties, cities, fire and ambulance districts and various other local jurisdictions tack on their own sales taxes. The total sales tax rates reach as high as 11.679 percent in some St. Louis community and transportation development districts.