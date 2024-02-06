All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 19, 2022
Missouri governor unsure about one-time tax credit bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday said he's concerned about a one-time tax credit bill awaiting his approval. The Republican told reporters gathered in his Capitol office the proposal was "put together in a pretty quick fashion" by the GOP-led Legislature and picks "winners and losers."...
By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday said he's concerned about a one-time tax credit bill awaiting his approval.

The Republican told reporters gathered in his Capitol office the proposal was "put together in a pretty quick fashion" by the GOP-led Legislature and picks "winners and losers."

"What I would be calling on the Legislature to do is cut everybody's income tax," Parson said. "Make it fair across the board. We can afford to do that right now."

The bill lawmakers sent to Parson calls for up to a $500 nonrefundable tax credit for single workers and a maximum of $1,500 for married couples filing jointly, although the exact amount available per taxpayer is unclear and also depends on individuals' tax liability.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Under the program, refunds would go only to individuals earning less than $150,000 and couples making less than $300,000 annually.

The tax credit program is capped at $500 million and refunds would be prorated, meaning taxpayers might not get the full amount if enough people qualify.

People must pay taxes to be eligible for a refund. In practice, people would receive a $1 refund for each $1 of tax owed until their tax bill reaches the refund limit of $500.

Parson said there will be "a lot of discussion" on whether he'll sign the proposal. He has until mid-July to decide.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at h...
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy