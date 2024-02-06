Missouri governor unsure about one-time tax credit bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday said he's concerned about a one-time tax credit bill awaiting his approval.

The Republican told reporters gathered in his Capitol office the proposal was "put together in a pretty quick fashion" by the GOP-led Legislature and picks "winners and losers."

"What I would be calling on the Legislature to do is cut everybody's income tax," Parson said. "Make it fair across the board. We can afford to do that right now."

The bill lawmakers sent to Parson calls for up to a $500 nonrefundable tax credit for single workers and a maximum of $1,500 for married couples filing jointly, although the exact amount available per taxpayer is unclear and also depends on individuals' tax liability.