Missouri governor tops 100 pardons, including clergy protest

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- For 16 years as Missouri attorney general, Jay Nixon's job was to be tough on crime. His office argued against appeals from people challenging their convictions and sentences.

As he nears the end of his tenure as governor -- and a lengthy political career -- Nixon showed mercy.

The Democrat pardoned 18 people Friday, including 16 religious leaders convicted of trespassing for protesting in the Missouri Senate in support of Medicaid expansion. He also commuted the sentence of one person, raising his total to 110 clemency actions.

That's more than any Missouri governor in the past three decades.

Nixon's office said there will be no more pardons or commutations before he's succeeded at noon today by Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens.

Friday's pardons affect most of the 22 people convicted in August for their role in the May 2014 Senate gallery protest, in which hundreds of activists chanted and sang hymns while calling on the Republican-led Legislature to expand Medicaid under Democratic President Barack Obama's health-care law. Missouri lawmakers refused to do so.

Nixon's office said the other six people who were convicted did not seek clemency.

His final pardons also included William Corum, who was convicted of assault in 1984 but later founded Prison Power Ministries. The other pardon and commutation were for people convicted of drug crimes.

Nixon said he hasn't gone soft on crime, he's just operating from a different perspective.

"When you're attorney general, you're on one side of the case," Nixon said in an interview last month with The Associated Press. "As governor, it's a position of consensus and you have executive authority."