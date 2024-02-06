JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson should not use the First Amendment to justify refusing to release certain public records, the state attorney general's office said in a letter to the governor's office.

Parson's office has cited the First Amendment when denying Sunshine Law requests for information on private citizens who contacted the governor's office. The governor argued he redacted information such as phone numbers, addresses and emails because citizens wouldn't reach out to his office if they knew their personal information might become public.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democratic candidate for governor, asked Attorney General Eric Schmitt in May for an opinion on whether Parson violated the state's Sunshine Law by redacting the public information.

Galloway said in a statement Friday that Schmitt's letter "confirms Gov. Parson was wrong to withhold information from the public."

"Nonpartisan advocates for government transparency and legal experts all agree the Governor's actions were unlawful," she said.

Deputy Attorney General Justin Smith wrote in the letter to Parson's office and to Galloway's office Thursday the governor should not "rely on the First Amendment for blanket redactions of personal contact information," noting Missouri's Sunshine Law "declares our state's commitment to openness in government," The Kansas City Star reported.

Transparency advocates also criticized Parson's policy, saying it was an obvious violation of the open records law.